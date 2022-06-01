Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 929,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 53,455 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.46% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $139,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $95,629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,659,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 56,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 595.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,597,000 after acquiring an additional 205,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.80.

TNDM stock opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 852.23 and a beta of 0.66. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.25 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $145,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 17,915 shares worth $1,757,481. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

