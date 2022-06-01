Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 223,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $139,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $18,194,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 466.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 262,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 216,134 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $1,631,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $223,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

KKR stock opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

