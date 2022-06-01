DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,981,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 795,581 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $136,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 492.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 631,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 525,054 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,865,000 after buying an additional 391,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 450,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DCP Midstream by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 710,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 208,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,703,000. 33.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCP. Evercore ISI raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. DCP Midstream, LP has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $39.54.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. DCP Midstream’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

