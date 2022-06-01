ETF Managers Group LLC Buys New Shares in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 30,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 814,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 794,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after acquiring an additional 151,196 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 100.9% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 504,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 253,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $7,864,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $19.32.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.07 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

