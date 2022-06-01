PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $116.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.34. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

PTC Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.