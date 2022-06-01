Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Appian by 33.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 70.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Appian by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $149.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.14.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

In other news, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $118,252.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at $449,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,106,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 898,394 shares of company stock worth $42,902,916 and sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

