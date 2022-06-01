207,735 Shares in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 207,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 528.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dipti Amin acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $57,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 53,650 shares of company stock worth $83,887. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LCTX. TheStreet downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

