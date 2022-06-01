Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stake Reduced by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMCR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $648,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Immunocore in the third quarter worth about $7,339,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Immunocore in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Immunocore by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,445,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,642,000 after acquiring an additional 50,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Immunocore Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.13). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 295.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

IMCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

