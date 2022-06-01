ETF Managers Group LLC Takes $462,000 Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $4,560,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 63,120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,223,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,832,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLBT. Cowen reduced their target price on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

CLBT opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

