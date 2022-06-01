ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 216 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,872,849,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VMware by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,766,440 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $436,455,000 after buying an additional 796,972 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,531,734 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $409,258,000 after buying an additional 2,051,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $433,701,000 after buying an additional 188,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of VMware by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,808,564 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $329,024,000 after buying an additional 374,582 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $7,081,793 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $128.10 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day moving average of $116.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

