ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 2,762 Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after buying an additional 37,925 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth $8,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of GILT opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.57 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68.

About Gilat Satellite Networks (Get Rating)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company offers end-to-end VSAT network, including VSAT terminals and a network management system, as well as SkyEdge IV and SkyEdge II-c platforms; and satellite-on-the-move terminals for air, sea, and land platforms.

