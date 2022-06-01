Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1,412.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 440,430 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 221.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 50,496 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHLS shares. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

In related news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLS opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $37.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.00 and a beta of 2.75.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

