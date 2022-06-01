ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 6,015 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Compugen worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Compugen by 18.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Compugen by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Compugen by 58.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Compugen by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Compugen by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the period.

Get Compugen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. Compugen Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Compugen Profile (Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.