Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.14. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,601,317.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,767.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,344 shares of company stock worth $6,374,719. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

