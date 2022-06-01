ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $287.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $256.77 and a one year high of $428.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

