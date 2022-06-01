AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 50.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $100.18 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $150.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.38 and a 200 day moving average of $113.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $50,935.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,879.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppFolio Profile (Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.