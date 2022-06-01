ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 13,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.7% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $56.23 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.73.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Logitech International (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.