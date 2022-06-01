ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 1,311 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Silicom worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 103.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SILC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. Silicom Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.49 million, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

Silicom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

