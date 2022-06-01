ETF Managers Group LLC Has $406,000 Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 109.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,051,000 after acquiring an additional 178,028 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

PCVX stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.40. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $78,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,073.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $263,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,830,105.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,972 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

