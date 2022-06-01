ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 5,619 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $163,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,496 shares of company stock worth $1,861,527. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.02. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 87.36%. The firm had revenue of $113.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

