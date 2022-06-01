ETF Managers Group LLC Takes Position in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARBE opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. Arbe Robotics Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $17.27.

Arbe Robotics ( NASDAQ:ARBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arbe Robotics Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARBE shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbe Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

