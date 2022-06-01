ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 135 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $237.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.38.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLED. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.88.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

