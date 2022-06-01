ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $527,000 in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,587,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REE Automotive stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. REE Automotive Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a market cap of $512.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that REE Automotive Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on REE Automotive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

