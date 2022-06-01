Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,147 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,972 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,985 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,544,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,762,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,562,000 after acquiring an additional 963,635 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

