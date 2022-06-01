Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,663,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE:KMX opened at $99.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.59. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.36 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

CarMax Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.