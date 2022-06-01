Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Sleep Number worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 774,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,304,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 488,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,388,000 after acquiring an additional 79,048 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,584,000 after acquiring an additional 169,098 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 385,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after acquiring an additional 248,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.69. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $121.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

