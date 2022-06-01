Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.73.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

