Invesco Ltd. Acquires 69,101 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,451,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,101 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.16% of BCE worth $75,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949,450 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 7,377.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 213,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 210,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 3,907.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,077,000 after acquiring an additional 769,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in BCE by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 917,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after acquiring an additional 340,081 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. BCE’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

