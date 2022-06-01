Invesco Ltd. Acquires Shares of 762,368 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 762,368 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,051,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Rivian Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 73.12.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at 2,064,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,714,574.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 31.40 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 65.60.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

