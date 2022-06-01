American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.09% of American States Water worth $79,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter valued at about $596,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American States Water by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,586,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,564,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $211,414.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

American States Water stock opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $103.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.29.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

American States Water Profile (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.