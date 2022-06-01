Invesco Ltd. Buys 489,424 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,028,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $90,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 36,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ELS opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

