Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 775,951 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 62,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $90,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,990 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,040 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,106,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,936,000 after acquiring an additional 822,964 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,834,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,629,000 after acquiring an additional 399,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 963,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,248,000 after acquiring an additional 315,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $51.14 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.87.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

