Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 11.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $184.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $164.52 and a 1-year high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

