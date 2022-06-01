American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 406,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,288,000 after purchasing an additional 247,562 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

