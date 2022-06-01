NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3,947.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLOK opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

