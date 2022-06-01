American International Group Inc. Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,729 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Sabre worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,035,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sabre by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,951 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Sabre by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,182,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,698,000 after purchasing an additional 734,191 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Sabre by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,359,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,035,000 after buying an additional 1,766,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Sabre by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,285,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,401,000 after buying an additional 1,234,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.82. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,231 shares of company stock worth $366,203. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

