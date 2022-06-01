American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,064,000 after purchasing an additional 170,027 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 31.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Hasbro by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $89.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.72 and a 12 month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 104.09%.

Hasbro Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.