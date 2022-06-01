American International Group Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after buying an additional 242,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after acquiring an additional 514,803 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,078 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,258,000 after purchasing an additional 469,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,854 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $157.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day moving average of $146.47. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

