American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,094 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $272.79 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 87.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several research firms have commented on SEDG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.74.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $12,544,821 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

