American International Group Inc. Sells 4,243 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the third quarter valued at about $70,813,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Xerox by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,459,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,611,000 after buying an additional 245,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 72,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xerox by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,167,000 after acquiring an additional 283,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRX stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.33.

In related news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $183,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,373.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 783,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $13,459,563.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,992,041.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

