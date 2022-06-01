American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBHT opened at $172.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.91 and its 200-day moving average is $190.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

