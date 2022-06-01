American International Group Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,677,000 after purchasing an additional 399,545 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,288,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,276,000 after acquiring an additional 131,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Argus lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

