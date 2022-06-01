Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,722,000 after acquiring an additional 615,687 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Masco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 315,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,461,000 after buying an additional 915,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,210,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $59.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

