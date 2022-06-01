American International Group Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 77,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

OLLI stock opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.