IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) by 13,027.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 2.20% of IBEX worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,088,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth $705,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IBEX by 288.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $330.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. IBEX Limited has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $23.11.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. IBEX had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IBEX Limited will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBEX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

IBEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.