Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 332.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,277 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Encore Wire worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIRE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

WIRE stock opened at $125.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.92.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $5.58. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 52.38% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

