Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 75,547 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,217,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,547 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.60% of ImmunoGen worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IMGN. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.16.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 140.30% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. The business had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

