ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 481 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.92 per share, with a total value of $819,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

