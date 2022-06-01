ETF Managers Group LLC Takes Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 116,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on J. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Shares of J stock opened at $140.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

