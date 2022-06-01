GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVLT. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.64.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $992,025.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,378,633.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

